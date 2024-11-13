L Murugan, Annamalai and Vijay slam TN govt over doctor attack

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Wednesday came down heavily against the ruling DMK government, alleging that every incident in Tamil Nadu proves that the State is ruled by the ‘fake’ Dravidian Model government.

Condemning the brutal attack on the government doctor in the city, the Union Minister said, “The attack on a doctor at a government hospital in broad daylight has shocked the people. The incident shows that the doctor’s life is not guaranteed in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu.”

Pointing out similar incidents that were reported across the State, the Union Minister alleged that the ruling DMK government is focusing on void advertisements without administrative skills.

“There is a situation in TN, where no one’s life is safe, be it doctors, government employees or farmers or traders,” Murugan said in a statement, adding that the State government must ensure the safety of all government doctors.

Meanwhile, expressing shock over the stabbing incident, Annamalai said, “I pray to God for a speedy recovery of the doctor, who is being treated at the hospital in a critical condition.”

Pointing out the series of attacks on the doctors and other hospital staff in recent days in TN, the former IPS officer said, “Despite repeated violent acts against doctors, nurses and hospital staff, the DMK government has consistently failed to implement concrete preventive measures, leaving medical personnel vulnerable.”

“The frequent incidents of attacks on doctors have created a sense of fear among doctors. CM Stalin’s template answer (the government will take action), without preventing such incidents of crime, has created distrust among the public,” Annamalai said in a statement.

“The negligence of the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government is the reason why the life of a government doctor is unsafe in such a super speciality hospital that provides life-saving treatment. State government must wake up and take all legal measures to ensure the safety of all doctors and take all measures to protect the people of the State,” Vijay said in a statement.