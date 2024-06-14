Kuwait fire: Kin aggrieved after Raju from Tiruchy, Roy from Thanjavur perish

TIRUCHY: Two persons from the central region perished in the Kuwait fire on Wednesday and members of their respective families approached officials concerned on Thursday to try and bring back the mortal remains.



E Raju (54), a resident of Navalpattu in Tiruchy went to Mangaf in Kuwait as a lorry driver in 2018 and was staying in the apartment provided by his employer.

After the fire accident, the kin of Raju was anxious and approached the Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar and sought his help to find the status of Raju.

According to Raju’s son Gunaseelan, there was no proper information to the family about the condition of Raju, and later, the officials from the BTC group of companies informed them that he was one of the victims.

Gunaseelan appealed to the Collector to bring back the body of Raju to the native place for the last rites.

Similarly, A Bhunaf Richard Roy (28), a resident of Athanur near Peravurani in Thanjavur joined as the quality inspector in the NBTC construction firm in 2019.

Richard Roy visited his native in February for housewarming celebrations and returned to Kuwait in April. After the accident, Roy’s family received information that he was no more.

It was learnt that while one of his friends jumped from the room resulting in a broken leg, Roy who preferred to run down the stairs was caught in the fire and died.