Kuwait fire: Efforts on to bring deceased Tamils’ mortal remains by special flight, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Kuwait fire accident, Tamil Nadu government, Overseas Tamils Welfare, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that his government was making hasty efforts in association with the Indian embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait to bring the mortal remains of the seven Tamils killed in the fire accident there.

Stalin also announced Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

In a statement late Thursday, chief minister Stalin said that Veerasamy Mariappan of Thoothukudi, Ebamason Raja of Trichy, Krishnamurthy Chinnadurai of Cuddalore, Govindan Sivasankar of Chennai, Richard Roy of Thanjavur, Karuppannan Ramu of Ramnad and Mohammed Sheriff of Villupuram were killed in a fire accident at a worker's settlement at Al-Mangaf in Kuwait on June 12.

Expressing shock and grief at their demise, the CM said that he has advised the Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to make all efforts in partnership with the Indian embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased Tamils.

Hasty efforts have been made to bring the moral remains of the deceased by a special flight, the CM said, adding that the Tamil Nadu government has made all efforts to bring the received bodies to Tamil Nadu and hand over the same to their families in the state.

Offering his condolences to the bereaved families, the CM also ordered the distribution of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.

The department of Overseas Tamils Welfare was working with the Indian embassy to provide all assistance for the hasty recuperation of the injured persons undergoing treatment in Kuwait.

Assuring that the Tamil Nadu government was ready to provide all assistance to the families of the persons affected by the fire accident, the CM advised the people to contact the department helplines +91 1800 309 3793 (domestic) and Kuwait numbers +91 80 6900 9900 and +91 80 6900 9901 for more information related to the fire accident.