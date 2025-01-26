Kuwait accident: CM Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh solatium to the kin of the deceased

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families of two workers from Tamil Nadu who tragically lost their lives in Kuwait.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered the state government to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

In a statement, Stalin said, "I am deeply shocked and pained to learn about the tragic loss of two young lives from our state. I offer my sincerest condolences to the families of Mohammed Yasin and Mohammed Zunaith, and I hope this financial assistance will provide some solace to them in their hour of grief."

On January 19, Mohammed Yasin and Mohammed Zunaith, both drivers by profession, had been working in Kuwait, lit a fire in their room to ward off the biting cold, but unfortunately, they fell asleep without extinguishing the flames.

The fire led to a buildup of toxic fumes, causing the two men to succumb to asphyxiation.

Their bodies were laid to rest in Kuwait on January 22.