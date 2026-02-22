Kushboo attacks DMK, says alliances depend on circumstances

Taking a swipe at O Panneerselvam, she remarked, “It is unfortunate. He appears to be trying to see if someone will accommodate him.”

Accusing the DMK government of fiscal mismanagement, Kushboo alleged that Tamil Nadu’s debt had mounted to Rs 10 lakh crore. “How will they provide Rs 2,000 every month? One may make claims, but not irresponsibly. The DMK repeats this narrative during every election,” she said, further alleging that cash and goods were distributed during polls without adequate police intervention.