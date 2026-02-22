Kushboo attacks DMK, says alliances depend on circumstances

CHENNAI: BJP state vice-president Kushboo Sundar on Sunday said political alliances are driven by circumstance and not permanence, while launching sharp attacks on the ruling DMK and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Kushboo said, “In politics, anyone can form an alliance. There are no permanent friends or permanent enemies. This was articulated by Kalaignar Karunanidhi himself.” Referring to shifting political equations, she noted that the late Vijayakanth had never aligned with the DMK during his lifetime. “Today they have chosen differently. That is their decision,” she said.
Taking a swipe at O Panneerselvam, she remarked, “It is unfortunate. He appears to be trying to see if someone will accommodate him.”
Accusing the DMK government of fiscal mismanagement, Kushboo alleged that Tamil Nadu’s debt had mounted to Rs 10 lakh crore. “How will they provide Rs 2,000 every month? One may make claims, but not irresponsibly. The DMK repeats this narrative during every election,” she said, further alleging that cash and goods were distributed during polls without adequate police intervention.
She also indicated that the alliance between the DMK and the Congress appeared unsettled. “It does not seem firm. There are continuing issues between the two parties,” she said.
Referring to visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu, she said seat-sharing discussions were under way and announcements would follow multiple rounds of talks.
“Whether I contest or not will be decided later. Our objective is to take the Prime Minister’s schemes to the people. A ticket is not the only goal,” she added.