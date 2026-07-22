Kuruvai machine transplantation gains pace in Delta

As part of the scheme to encourage kuruvai cultivation, farmers undertaking machine transplantation or direct sowing are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 4,000 per acre, subject to a ceiling of two acres. They also receive a 50 per cent subsidy on seeds through agriculture extension centres, along with liquid biofertilisers and micronutrient mixtures.

Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, director of agricultural marketing and agri business and monitoring officer for Thiruvarur, visited Keezha Velli and Pathur villages in Koradacheri and inspected ongoing machine transplantation and direct sowing works.