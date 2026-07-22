Kuruvai machine transplantation gains pace in Delta

TIRUCHY: Monitoring officers on Tuesday (July 21) inspected machine transplantation and direct sowing of paddy under the kuruvai special package scheme in Delta districts to assess crop growth and the distribution of subsidised inputs.
As part of the scheme to encourage kuruvai cultivation, farmers undertaking machine transplantation or direct sowing are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 4,000 per acre, subject to a ceiling of two acres. They also receive a 50 per cent subsidy on seeds through agriculture extension centres, along with liquid biofertilisers and micronutrient mixtures.
Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, director of agricultural marketing and agri business and monitoring officer for Thiruvarur, visited Keezha Velli and Pathur villages in Koradacheri and inspected ongoing machine transplantation and direct sowing works.
He said machine transplantation would reduce labour dependence and cultivation costs, benefiting farmers. He interacted with farmers to understand the challenges they face and inspected nursery growth, transplantation methods and crop maintenance.
Sakhamuri urged farmers to apply nutrients and biofertilisers properly to improve yields, make effective use of the scheme and seek timely guidance and field visits from agriculture officials whenever required.
Meanwhile, J Vijaya Rani, director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department and monitoring officer for Nagapattinam, inspected machine transplantation and direct sowing at Thalanayar and interacted with farmers.