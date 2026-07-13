Kuruvai failure: Delta ryots seek Rs 15,000 per acre compensation

He stated that the demand will be put forward during the conference meeting scheduled in Tiruvarur on July 25. Before that, protest rallies will be held across the region from July 22.

Speaking to reporters at Mannargudi in Thiruvarur, Pandian said, the Delta farmers have completely lost kuruvai cultivation due to water scarcity, and the samba cultivation has also become a question, and the farmers are left in a state of frustration.