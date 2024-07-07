Kurungudi toll plaza on Tiruchy-Chidambaram NH 81 to start collecting user fee from July 10

CHENNAI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has notified the collection of user fee for a new toll plaza at Kurungudi in Cuddalore.

Located on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram section of NH 81, the opening of the 65th toll plaza has come amid the political parties in the State seeking closure of all toll plazas on NH. The third one begins operations in 2024.

The 134-km-long NH is being widened at a cost of nearly Rs 4,000 crore, including the compensation paid for land acquisition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Tiruchy-Kallagam stretch and Kallagam-Meensuritti stretch in January this year. The Kallakudi toll plaza on the Tiruchy- Kallagam stretch and the Managethi toll plaza on the Kallagam-Meensuritti stretch were made operational last year.

Sources in NHAI said that the work on the Meensuritti-Chidambaram section of NH 81 is completed. “Due to the LS polls’ Model Code of Conduct, the user fee notification was delayed. After the public notice was issued, user fee collection is likely to begin from July 10,” sources added.

Cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles would have to pay a user fee of Rs 45 for a one-way trip. For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, it’s Rs 70, fee for buses and trucks (with two axles) is Rs 145. Higher rates will be applicable for other categories of vehicles.

Sources added that with the main works completed on the 182-km Tindivanam-Krishnagiri NH 66, user fee collection would commence soon at the Nangilikondam, Kariyamangalam and Chentharapalli toll plazas. “We’re expecting notification for the user fee collection from 3 toll plazas on the Tindivanam-Krishnagiri NH,” sources noted.