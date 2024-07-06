Kung Fu derives from Tamil Nadu's traditional martial arts, says Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said that the martial arts like Kung Fu, Taekwondo and Karate are derived from Tamil Nadu's traditional martial arts.

Delivering a keynote address after his "Think to Dare Series -15", An Interaction with Guru's of traditional martial arts at Raj Bhavan here, Ravi highlighted the traditional martial arts of Tamil Nadu as a proud civilizational heritage of Bharat and the Mother to various martial arts in Asia.

Ravi recounted how the Young Pallava prince, who later known as Bodhidharman, studied in Nalanda, carried this wisdom to China, establishing Shaolin Monasteries.

"Martial arts like Kung Fu, Taekwondo, Karate are derived from our Tamil Nadu's traditional martial arts, " he noted.

Hailing the Gurus and practitioners, who have preserved this timeless heritage despite facing adversity, the Governor mentioned Agastya Muniswara, Parashuram, and Thirumoolar, who blessed humanity with their wisdom.

He emphasized that just as we take pride in our literature and classical dances, we must also take pride in our traditional martial arts.

Highlighting the holistic benefits, Ravi explained how these martial arts unify body, mind, and emotions, and are crucial for holistic personality development and discipline.

"Given the challenges humanity faces in the contemporary world, their significance is greater today than ever, " he said and further stressed the need for deeper research in this field.

Also, he urged for greater acceptance of traditional martial arts and their introduction into the school curriculum to ensure the wholesome development of our youth and a dignified life for the Gurus.

Ravi reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to promoting our traditional martial arts.

Later, the Governor also felicitated the martial arts gurus and practitioners for their outstanding services to the society.