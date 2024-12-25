Kumbh Mela: Special train to be operated between KSR Bengaluru & Prayagraj; check details here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of a one-way special train from KSR Bengaluru to Prayagraj to clear passenger rush for Kumbh Mela.

Train No. 06577 KSR Bengaluru - Prayagraj One Way Kumbh Express special (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 11.00 pm on December 26 (Thursday) and reach Prayagraj at 1.30 pm on the third day (1 Service).

The train will consist of 15 Sleeper Class Coaches, three general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Disabled- friendly), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.