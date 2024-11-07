Kumbakonam TNSTC earns Rs 17.13 crore from November 1 to 4, 2024

TIRUCHY: As many as 93.79 lakh passengers travelled by TNSTC buses operated by the Kumbakonam division and the net income was Rs 17.13 crore for four days from November 1 to 4, said the Managing Director R Ponmudy on Wednesday.

According to the official, in order to facilitate the passengers bound from across the State, special arrangements were made by the Kumbakonam division.

Along with the regular service, the Kumbakonam division operated 1,200 special bus services from November 1 to 4 to various destinations including Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Karur, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Mannargudi and Tiruvarur under the division.

The total income for four days was Rs 17.13 crore with a daily average of Rs 4.28 crore.

“A total of 93.79 lakh passengers used the service for the four days after Deepavali celebrations among them the maximum number of passengers availed the service on November 4 with 29.31 lakh passengers travelling by TNSTC Kumbakonam division buses,” Ponmudy said.