Kumbakonam railway station revamp fast-tracked for Mahamaham

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Kumbakonam railway station facelift works at Rs 150 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and the double line conversion of Aduthurai-Sundaraperumal Kovil section to a distance of 22 kms at Rs 164 crore, Subba Rao said a tender has been floated for the double line conversion of Aduthurai-Sundaraperumal Kovil section.

Stating that all the developmental works, including double lining, basic amenities and widening the foot over bridge, would be completed well ahead of the upcoming Masi Mahamaham event in Kumbakonam. “Additional platforms are also being established. Adequate special trains would be operated for hassle-free commuting. Temporary employees would be appointed to assist the devotees," Subba Rao said.