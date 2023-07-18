Kumbakonam murder: 5 awarded life term

TIRUCHY: A Kumbakonam court on Monday awarded life term to a man and his four sons for murdering a centering worker over a previous enmity.

Karuppusamy, a car driver from Ambedkar Nagar at Sakkottai near Kumbakonam was in love with A Anbarasi of the same area. After Anbarasi’s family came to know about the affair, her father Anbalagan warned Karuppusamy and asked him to stop the affair.

Against such a backdrop, Karuppusamy’s friend P Sundarapandian (36), a centering worker, helped Karuppusamy to continue their affair. This resulted in a frequent fight between Anbalagan’s family and Sundarapandian’s family.

On January 11, 2017, Anbarasi’s father Anbalagan, and brothers Anbunidhi, Arivunidhi, Arulnidhi and Azhagunidhi went to Sundarapandian’s house and started assaulting him and his father Pavunraj, mother Tamilarasi and brothers Maruthupandi and Karthi. During the melee Sundarapandian had died on the spot with a heavy stab injury.

Natchiyarkoil police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. The police registered a case and arrested Anbalagan, Anbunidhi, Arivunidhi, Arulnidhi and Azhagunidhi and lodged them in the prison. The case was in progress in the Kumbakonam Additional Sessions court.

On Monday, Judge Radhika awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 13,750 each to all five persons.