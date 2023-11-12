Kumbakonam man held for killing farmer

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Friday night arrested a 76-year-old man for murdering a 48-year-old farmer by running over his tractor over previous enmity. K Sakthivel, a farmer from Paruthikudi near Thiruvidaimaruthur in Kumbakonam had an extramarital affair with Sasikala (40) from the same area after her husband passed away.

On Thursday evening, Sakthivel and Sasikala were walking along the road and Ramalingam (76) from the same village, who was driving his tractor, hit both Sakthivel and Sasikala with both sustaining severe injuries and they were rushed to Kumbakonam GH. However, Sakthivel succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night while Sasikala was referred to Thanjavur Medical College for further treatment.

The Thiruvidaimaruthur police’s initial investigation found that Ramalingam did not like Sakthivel speaking with Sasikala and he had often warned him. Though Ramalingam has no connection with Sasikala, Sakthivel had quarreled with him over this and irked Ramalingam hit the duo when they were walking on the road. On Friday night, the police altered the case into murder and arrested Ramalingam. The police also seized the tractor.