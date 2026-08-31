Mahamaham will grab nation's attention: TN Minister S Ramesh

Replying to a question raised by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth, in violation of conventions that ministers can't raise questions during such a session meant for MLAs, Minister Ramesh said he had held discussions with the Chief Minister regarding the world-famous Mahamaham festival to be held in 2028.

"We held elaborate discussions with all departments in Mayiladuthurai district. In view of the festival, consecration should be held at all temples in Kumbakonam. The Heritage Committee, which was constituted to review the number of temples requiring consecration, will submit its report to the department within two days," the minister said.