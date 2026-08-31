Mahamaham will grab nation's attention: TN Minister S Ramesh

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh on Monday (August 31) announced that the upcoming Mahamaham festival would be a national event.
Replying to a question raised by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth, in violation of conventions that ministers can't raise questions during such a session meant for MLAs, Minister Ramesh said he had held discussions with the Chief Minister regarding the world-famous Mahamaham festival to be held in 2028.
"We held elaborate discussions with all departments in Mayiladuthurai district. In view of the festival, consecration should be held at all temples in Kumbakonam. The Heritage Committee, which was constituted to review the number of temples requiring consecration, will submit its report to the department within two days," the minister said.
During the Question Hour, Ministers are not permitted to ask questions of other ministers, as the session is exclusively for questions from members.
However, Minister Vinoth raised a question about the Mahamaham event to his Cabinet colleague, Minister Ramesh.
Raising this issue in the Assembly, DMK member Kovi Chezhian asked whether such a practice would continue or be stopped.
The Speaker acknowledged that the practice was contrary to the Assembly rules. However, he said that if a minister had a sufficient answer to a query, he could provide it.