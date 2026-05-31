Kumbakonam: Farmers' loan waiver under consideration, says minister

THANJAVUR: Agriculture Minister Vinoth Ravi said the issue of waiving loans for farmers is under consideration and discussions are under way.
Speaking to reporters after participating in various events in Kumbakonam, the minister said efforts were being made to address the drinking water shortage in the region.
"The drinking water problem continues in Kumbakonam. We are holding discussions with the concerned officials to find a solution," he said.
On the demand for a farmers' loan waiver, Vinoth Ravi said the matter was being examined, and consultations were underway. "An announcement on this issue will be made by Chief Minister Vijay," he stated.
The minister also said participation in the National Agriculture Conference had provided valuable insights into agricultural practices across states, including issues related to shortages and higher crop yields.
He said the conference helped officials understand challenges faced by farmers in Tamil Nadu, including seed requirements, financial needs, improving productivity and addressing fertiliser shortages.
Responding to a question on the Mekedatu dam issue, the minister said discussions were under way.