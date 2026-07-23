Kumbakonam couple held for stealing jewellery from neighbour's house

TIRUCHY: A couple was arrested on charges of stealing jewels from the neighbouring house at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur on Wednesday.
M Madangini (45) was residing with her daughter Harini at Kumbakonam after her husband Marimuthu passed away in 2006.
On July 12, Madangini and Harini went to Tirupur for a funeral. Upon returning home on July 19, Madangini found her jewellery missing from the almirah.
She lodged a complaint with the Kumbakonam East police, who found that Madangini’s neighbour S Abinaya (22) had frequently visited her house.
During the probe, she confessed that she had stolen 21 grams of jewellery. On Wednesday, the police arrested Abinaya and her husband Sundar (34).