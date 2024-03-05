Kumbakonam council meet: DMK members walk out over funds

TIRUCHY: DMK members of Kumbakonam Union council staged a walk out on Monday protesting against the chairperson hailing from their own party, alleging failure to allocate adequate funds for developmental works in the wards.

There was a ruckus at the council meeting of the civic body on Monday as DMK members raised an issue against the Chairperson Gayathri Ashok Kumar, in the presence of Block Development Commissioners Anandaraj and Rajarathinam, even as 27 subjects worth Rs 1,68 crore for 20 panchayats were tabled. As many as 14 members belonging to DMK led by the Vice Chairman D Ganesan staged a walk out as soon as the subject was tabled.

The Vice President Ganesan said that among the 27 members of the council 18 are from DMK. “The Chairperson Gayathri Ashok Kumar does not allocate proper funds for development works at wards of the members from DMK. On the contrary, she has been sanctioning funds for wards held by other party members,” he alleged. “Despite repeated requests, the chairperson continued to deny funds for the DMK members and so we staged a walkout,” he said.

The Chairperson Gayathri refused the charges and said that she has been allocating funds equally to all the members. Despite the walkout by DMK representatives, the meeting continued with 10 members from AIADMK, PMK and BJP.