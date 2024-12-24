Kumbakonam Arts College students protest for water

TIRUCHY: Students of Kumbakonam Arts College besieged the principal's office on Monday condemning the lack of basic amenities including water service for the past week.

It is said that there were no water facilities in the departments of History and Business Administration for the past week and the students approached the principal Madhavi several times in vain.

The principal passed on the issue to the PWD (Buildings) officials but they failed to rectify the issue.

The irate students, on Monday, converged before the principal’s office and staged a protest and attempted to besiege his office. Soon, the principal Madhavi held talks with the agitating students. The principal assured them of solving the problem.