Kumbakkarai waterfalls reopened to public after nine days

MADURAI: The Kumbakkarai waterfalls located on the foothills of Kodaikanal in Theni district was reopened for the public on Saturday after a gap of nine days.

Public was restricted by the Forest Department from getting into the water as a precautionary measure due to the heavy flow of water following rains in parts of Kodaikanal, Dindigul district.

The catchment areas of the waterfall, near Periyakulam along the Western Ghats, had received a considerable amount of rain since October 8.

Since water gushed so strongly, the situation prompted the authorities to restrict tourists from bathing from October 12.

With the long weekend holiday coupled with the Pooja festival, the waterfalls in Kumbakkarai and other tourist hotspots in Theni and neighbouring Dindigul district is set to witness many tourists.