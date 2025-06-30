Kumari ‘wisdom dome’ to Pennycuick bust in UK, 74 icons honoured in last four years, says govt

CHENNAI: In an effort to immortalise the legacy of national leaders, Tamil scholars, and freedom fighters, the State government under Chief Minister MK Stalin has established 63 statues and 11 commemorative halls across Tamil Nadu in the last four years, a statement issued by the government said on Sunday.

Asserting its commitment to preserving the memory of those who sacrificed for the nation’s freedom and the cause of the Tamil language, the State government said this initiative serves as a beacon for future generations to appreciate and emulate their values.

“Among the most iconic achievements is the 133-foot-tall statue of Tamil poet-saint Tiruvalluvar in Kanniyakumari, originally conceptualised by former CM M Karunanidhi. CM Stalin inaugurated the adjoining ‘Wisdom Dome’ on December 30, 2024, to commemorate its 25th anniversary, it said.

“Other statues unveiled include those of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Tamil poet Bharathiar, former CM K Kamaraj, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Dr Muthulakshmi

Reddy, singer TM Soundararajan, and DMK leader K Anbazhagan, among others,” the government said, adding that memorial halls and statues have also been erected in honour of valiant freedom fighters such as Veeran Sundaralingam, Kuyili, and VO Chidambaram, in addition to monuments for literary pioneers such as Mayuram Vedanayagam Pillai and Bharathidasan.

“Going beyond Tamil Nadu, a statue of humanitarian and engineer Colonel John Pennycuick was established in the UK, while a memorial house for poet Bharathiar was built in Varanasi. In sharp contrast, only 25 statues were erected between 2011 and 2021 under the previous AIADMK regime, reflecting a limited vision. This government’s inclusive cultural efforts now set an example for the entire nation,” added the statement.