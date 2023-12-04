Kumari Nature Trail evokes big response from students

MADURAI: ‘Nature Trail’ organised in Kanniyakumari district evoked overwhelming response from students of various schools. This opportunity provides the student fraternity excellent exposure to biodiversity in nature.

WWF India in collaboration with the Departments of School Education, Forests, District Administration, Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation (KNF) and District Eco Club organised the ‘Nature Trail’ for government school students at Kalikesam, which is in Kanniyakumari wildlife sanctuary, Eco Camp centre.

The trail was organised as part of the ‘Mission Eyarkai’ programme implemented in the district, District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden M Ilayaraja said. Bookings for the nature trail have been rapidly snapped up as several schools including government and private registered their interest presenting the slot for two months.

“Each student was offered breakfast, lunch, snacks, coffee, and tea during the walk along the nature trail. Moreover, activity-based programmes were also organised to entertain students post lunch. The trail encourages students to spot pretty butterflies and many small insects,” the DFO told DT Next on Sunday. The first nature trail walk for a total of 30 students in five schools was flagged off by Collector PN Sridhar on Saturday.

The Collector said the nature trail is an outdoor activity where students were taken to wilderness areas in the forest and connect them with nature and inculcate knowledge of biodiversity, its values and its role in the ecological system. “These activities were aimed at fostering a deep appreciation for the environment and empower the younger generation to become stewards of the planet,” he said.

Chief Educational Officer, campaigners from WWF and KNF teams and District Eco Coordinator were present, sources said.