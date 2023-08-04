Kumari farmers get a feel of drone use

MADURAI: Several farmers in Kanniyakumari district were sensitised on the use of drones, considered as an essential tool for farmers in various applications and assess the health of crops. Department of Horticulture organised the programme at Kadukkarai village in association with ICAR- Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Sreekariyam, Thiruvananthapuram and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Thirupathisaram, Kanniyakumari, sources said on Thursday.

G Byju, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, chief guest in his inaugural address spoke about the importance of drone technology in today’s agriculture for not only reducing cost, but also for judicious use of resources.

Dr Byju added that planting materials of high yielding cassava variety ‘Sree Reksha’ and micronutrient formulations for cassava were distributed to the farmers on the occasion. VS Santhosh Mithra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CTCRI stressed on the significance of drone applications in agriculture and added that 40 demonstrations would be conducted in different villages of Kumari this week.

