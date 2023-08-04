Begin typing your search...

Kumari farmers get a feel of drone use

Department of Horticulture organised the programme at Kadukkarai village in association with ICAR- Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Sreekariyam, Thiruvananthapuram and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Thirupathisaram, Kanniyakumari, sources said on Thursday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Aug 2023 9:15 PM GMT
Kumari farmers get a feel of drone use
X
A demo of drone usage in agriculture being held in Kanniyakumari on Thursday
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: Several farmers in Kanniyakumari district were sensitised on the use of drones, considered as an essential tool for farmers in various applications and assess the health of crops. Department of Horticulture organised the programme at Kadukkarai village in association with ICAR- Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Sreekariyam, Thiruvananthapuram and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Thirupathisaram, Kanniyakumari, sources said on Thursday.

G Byju, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, chief guest in his inaugural address spoke about the importance of drone technology in today’s agriculture for not only reducing cost, but also for judicious use of resources.

Dr Byju added that planting materials of high yielding cassava variety ‘Sree Reksha’ and micronutrient formulations for cassava were distributed to the farmers on the occasion. VS Santhosh Mithra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CTCRI stressed on the significance of drone applications in agriculture and added that 40 demonstrations would be conducted in different villages of Kumari this week.

TamilnaduKumari farmersdrone useICARICAR-CTCRISree Reksha
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X