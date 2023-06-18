Kumari cops arrest two Nigerian nationals in Delhi over cyber fraud

MADURAI: The Kanniyakumari Cyber Crime Wing busted a hideout of two Nigerian nationals in Delhi and arrested the duo. The accused, who have been arrested, are identified as B. Pascal Bangoura (36) and Moartin Dabere (24), sources said on Saturday. Based on a petition submitted by a Nagercoil based woman, the victim of cyber fraud, Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police DN Hari Kiran Prasad formed a team led by ADSP Rajendran to crack the case. According to the victim, she was duped of Rs 21.50 lakh after those two online fraudsters promised the victim that she won a covetous prize and was enticed to pay such lakhs of money to claim the prize. The investigation team then tracked down the movements of the duo at Dwarka in Delhi before being nabbed. Those two Nigerian nationals were produced before court in Delhi and brought to Kanyakumari district for further investigation. After nabbing the duo, 22 mobile phones, 26 SIM cards and 16 ATM cards were seized from them, sources said.