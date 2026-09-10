Kulasekarapattinam: 250 acres identified for Dasara festival parking

THOOTHUKUDI: Preparatory work to clean 250 acres of land identified at 28 locations for parking vehicles during the Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple Dasara festival has begun.
The festival is scheduled to begin with the flag-hoisting ceremony on October 11. The Mahisha Soorasamharam, the main event of the festival, will be held on October 20.
Around 25 lakh devotees from across India are expected to attend the festival. With an increase in the number of devotees and vehicles anticipated this year, authorities have identified 28 locations covering 250 acres for vehicle parking.
Last year, around 200 acres of land were identified for parking vehicles brought by devotees.
Tiruchendur Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar inaugurated the cleaning work in the identified areas. Kulasekarapattinam Inspector Innos Kumar and others were present.
Three JCB machines are currently being used for the cleaning work. Officials said additional machinery would be deployed shortly and temporary bus stands would be set up.
Drinking water and toilet facilities would also be arranged at the temporary bus stand locations for the convenience of devotees, officials said.