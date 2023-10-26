Kulasai reverberates with devotees’ ‘Om Kali, Jai Kali’ chants

MADURAI: A large number of devotees thronged Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district and witnessed the ‘Soorasamharam,’ a significant event of Dasara festival late on Tuesday. The event marked the victory of good over evil and the killing of demon Mahishasuran by Goddess Mutharamman.

Earlier, special poojas were performed and Goddess Mutharamman was taken out in a procession at 10.30 pm, on ‘Simha Vahanam’ for the slaying of four demons, including Mahishasuran. The entire town reverberated with ‘Om Kali, Jai Kali’ chants. The festival in Kulasekarapattinam assumes great significance next to Mysuru Dasara, sources said. Many devotees on the days of festivity undertook padayatra (foot journey) to Sri Mutharamman Temple. Many underwent prolonged fasting and several devotees refrained from eating any kind of meat, walked through streets and collected alms from the locals to offer money to the temple to fulfill their wishes.

Moreover, several devotees were seen dressed up emulating gods and goddesses and most of them were seen clad in strange hues and in the guise of Goddess Kali, kings, queens and gypsies. After performing all rituals, the devotees walked down to the sea and washed their makeup off, sources said.

Adequate security arrangements were made for the safety of devotees in the town, which was once an ancient seaport. As many as 2,500 police personnel led by Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan were deployed, sources said.