K’taka told to release 6.26 tmc to TN till Jan 31

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday recommended Karnataka to release 6.26 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water to Tamil Nadu from December 20 to the end of January next.

After considering Tamil Nadu’s demand for 3,800 cusecs daily for 43 days from December 20 to meet the shortfall and the strong objection from Karnataka, the committee directed Karnataka to ensure realisation of stipulated quantities of flow of Cauvery water at the inter-State contact point at Biligundlu as per the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal final verdict for the remaining period.

Going by this recommendation, Karnataka should discharge 3.51 tmc between December 20 and 31, and 2.76 tmc from January 1 to 31 (at an average daily flow of 1,030 cusecs).

Officials from the Water Resource Department pointed out that realisation from Biligundlu till now in the northeast monsoon ranged between 1,800 to 2,800 cusecs and said the flow has started to recede.