K’taka BJP preventing water release, says Tagore

TIRUCHY: Karnataka BJP prevents release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and they instigate farmers to protest against Tamil Nadu, while the Congress government is ready to adhere to the Supreme Court direction, said Virudhunagar MP and Goa state Congress in-charge B Manickam Tagore in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Tagore said, the Congress-led Karnataka government is ready to give water to Tamil Nadu as per the Cauvery Water Management

ity direction, but the Karnataka BJP has been opposing it. The BJP’s former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kumarasamy are instigating Karnataka farmers to protest not to release water to TN and the BJP state president K Annamalai should stop Bommai from instigating ryots.

He further said that the third conclave of ‘INDIA’ block would create confidence among the participating parties and the people of India. “The main objective of the INDIA front is to remove the BJP from the Centre and tell the people about their anti-people activities and we are not bothered about the Prime Ministerial candidate,” he said.