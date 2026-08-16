KRS water released to Tamil Nadu, alleges BJP; Karnataka min denies claim

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj condemned the alleged release and said his organisation, Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, will lay siege to the KRS dam in the next two days.

The release follows the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, according to BJP Mandya unit spokesperson Manjunath.

"The water was released from KRS around midnight. The water level in the Cauvery river has increased following the release," Manjunath told the media.