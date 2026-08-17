KRS water reaches Tamil Nadu; Mettur levels up, releases 2,000 cusecs

COIMBATORE: Cauvery water inflow to Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri rose to 8,000 cusecs on Sunday (August 16) after an increase in discharge from Karnataka reservoirs.
The inflow, which was at 4,500 cusecs on Saturday rose to 6,500 cusecs by 6 am on Sunday and further to 8,000 cusecs by 10 am.
Eventually, the inflow into Mettur dam increased to 6,179 cusecs on Sunday.
The water level in Mettur rose from 80.93 feet on Saturday (August 15) to 81.31 feet on Sunday, and subsequently the water release increased from 1,500 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs on Sunday.