Krishnasamy disapproves TN BJP president’s talk

TIRUCHY: Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) distances itself from the comments of BJP state president K Annamalai on removal of Periyar statue. The party considers it will create negative impact in the state, said PT founder Dr K Krishnasamy here on Wednesday.

Dr Krishnasamy said that it was Annamalai’s personal view and the PT does not agree with him. “If he had said that the statues of all leaders would be removed from the state, it would have been acceptable, but spitting comments against Periyar in particular would create a negative impact in general and the BJP in particular,” he said.

Similarly, asking Annamalai to control his comments made just to attract cadre, Krishnasamy said that the scrapping of HR&CE is not acceptable, but he could have suggested rectifying the defects in the department. “It is uncertain to scrap HR&CE department or privatise it as it would lead to several fresh issues,” cautioned Krishnasamy.

Meanwhile, he asked the Centre and state to look into caste atrocities executed in Southern districts in recent times. “They should find whether these atrocities are executed intentionally to create unrest in state,” he urged.

Krishnasamy also predicted that there would be a change in the political scenario in Tamil Nadu after January. Based on the change in the scenario, PT would decide its journey, he added.