Krishnagiri woman killed by jumbo, villagers stage protest

COIMBATORE: Villagers blocked roads in protest after a 30-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

The deceased, Mamtha, wife of Madesh from Hanumanthapuram village in Uddanapalli was going by walk on Hanumanthapuram- Kelamangalam Road, when she came under attack around 6.30 am.

The woman, who was employed in a hotel, was bound to work, when a herd of five elephants including a calf emerged out of Udedurgam reserve forest and were crossing the road.

“Suddenly, one of the elephants from the herd attacked Mamtha. It caught the woman by its trunk and flung her to the ground. She succumbed to injuries on the spot. The elephant herd then moved into the forest area,” said a forest official.

This incident triggered a protest by villagers who blocked the road in protest demanding a solution to continuing incidents of conflicts. On receiving information, a team of police along with forest department personnel arrived and held talks with the agitators, who blamed them for being negligent in monitoring and driving away the wild elephants.

After around one and a half hours, the villagers withdrew protest and paved the way for traffic to resume. The body of the deceased was then sent for post mortem at Hosur GH. The forest department gave an initial compensation of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased.