Krishnagiri woman dies by suicide with 2 teen daughters due to mounting debt

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old woman died by suicide in Krishnagiri's Bargur along with her two daughters, aged 17 and 13, due to mounting debt, on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Usha, 37, the wife of Ramesh, 45, a daily wager. Their two children - Nivetha, a class 12 student and Sharmila, a class 8 student - were studying at a government school.

The couple had taken a loan to meet expenses but as they were unable to pay the borrowed amount, the woman took the extreme step along with her two children by hanging themselves in their room after her husband left the house following a quarrel, police said.

"When the woman's father-in-law Kathavarayan, turned up at their house as he sensed something was amiss when he couldn't reach his son on his phone, he was shocked to find Usha and his two granddaughters hanging", they added.

On receiving information, the Bargur police led by Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai rushed to the spot and held inquiries.

The bodies of the deceased persons were sent for a post-mortem exam at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

The Bargur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.