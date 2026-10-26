Krishnagiri: Two college students charred to death as motorcycles catch fire on B'luru-Tiruvannamalai NH

According to a Maalaimalar report, the deceased were identified as Tirupathi (17), son of Ramesh, and Tiruchselvan (21), son of Karthikeyan, natives of S Patti village in Harur taluk of Dharmapuri district. Both were students of Government Polytechnic College in Krishnagiri.

According to police, the duo was returning home after visiting Bengaluru on a motorcycle when their vehicle collided with another two-wheeler near the toll plaza.