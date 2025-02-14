Krishnagiri roses bloom for Valentine's Day

KRISHNAGIRI: Valentine's Day is unaccompanied without a rose to the dear one as per popular tradition.

Ahead of the day, roses from Jeemangalam village of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu are ready for export to other parts of India and abroad.

Roses from the village get transported to other states and exported to other countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Arab, Europe and Canada.

A floriculture farmer in Krishnagiri District said, "Every year we have special days like Christmas, New Year and Valentine's Day. On Valentine's Day, we can see 30 to 35 per cent of revenue in the year. This year we are expecting good revenue but due to the cyclone during October, November, and December, we are facing a Downy mildew issue. Due to this, our production is 50 per cent down."

He further said that due to this issue, they were getting 20 to 25 per cent blind shoots which would not harvest flowers.

"Even though there is a lack of production, the market is very good. We are sending Rs 20-22 in the export category and domestic prices are Rs 20 to 22. In India online platform delivery like Zepto, and Ferns N Petals around 20 to 25 companies are there, they are taking 1 crore of flowers from farmers and delivering them in India. Production is 35 to 40 per cent less this year. 12th and 13th will be a good day for floriculture farmers," he added.

"From India, we are exporting to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and the Middle East and European countries," he added.

Krishnagiri district is one such district where roses in vast stretches of land are cultivated especially in areas such as Denkanikottai, Thalli, and Bagalur of Hosur Taluk.

Ahead of February 14 (Valentine's Day) workers are busy packing roses for export from Jeemangalam village, Bagalur.

Tajmahal, Kohinoor and other varieties of colourful roses are among those lined up.

Demand for roses has increased however due to the cyclone, cultivation was less. A single rose is sold for Rs 15 to Rs 22.