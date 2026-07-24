Krishnagiri: Forest department steps up efforts to reunite calf with elephant herd

The calf, which was separated from its mother about a year ago, has since been wandering through villages along the forest fringe. Unlike many wild elephants that stray into human settlements, the calf has not displayed any aggressive behaviour towards people and has gradually become a familiar and much-loved visitor among villagers.

After remaining away from the villages for more than a month, the calf returned over the past two days to Marasandram village near Denkanikottai. Soon after news of its arrival spread, several youngsters gathered to catch a glimpse of the animal. Many took selfies with the calf and offered it fodder as a gesture of affection.