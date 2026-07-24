Krishnagiri: Forest department steps up efforts to reunite calf with elephant herd

COIMBATORE: The return of a lone elephant calf to a village near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri after a month-long absence has prompted the forest department to intensify efforts to reunite it with its mother.
The calf, which was separated from its mother about a year ago, has since been wandering through villages along the forest fringe. Unlike many wild elephants that stray into human settlements, the calf has not displayed any aggressive behaviour towards people and has gradually become a familiar and much-loved visitor among villagers.
After remaining away from the villages for more than a month, the calf returned over the past two days to Marasandram village near Denkanikottai. Soon after news of its arrival spread, several youngsters gathered to catch a glimpse of the animal. Many took selfies with the calf and offered it fodder as a gesture of affection.
However, forest department personnel who were alerted about the calf's presence reached the village and safely guided it back into the nearby forest. “Continuous efforts are being made to reunite the calf with its mother. However, the mother elephant has so far not accepted the calf back into the herd,” a forest department staff member said.