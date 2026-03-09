Krishnagiri farmers protest land acquisition for Hosur airport, other projects; detained in Chennai

CHENNAI: Hundreds of farmers from Krishnagiri district were detained in Chennai on Monday when they attempted to submit petitions at the offices of major political parties opposing the Tamil Nadu government’s move to acquire fertile agricultural lands for the proposed Hosur Greenfield International Airport, an innovation corridor, SIPCOT industrial expansion and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects.
The protesting farmers belong to the “Namathu Nilam Namadhe Vivasayigal Nala Sangam” (Our Land is Ours Farmers Welfare Association) and travelled to Chennai to highlight their concerns over the proposed acquisition of large tracts of farmland in Hosur taluk.
The farmers said the state government plans to acquire around 39,000 acres of fertile agricultural land in the Hosur region for major infrastructure and industrial projects. According to them, the move could directly affect the livelihoods of nearly 50,000 farming families who depend on these lands for agriculture.
Farmers from 12 revenue villages in Hosur taluk have expressed strong opposition to the plan, warning that converting fertile farmland into industrial and infrastructure projects would severely impact agriculture and rural livelihoods in the region.
Association State President Kumar Ravikumar told to DT NEXT that the proposed land acquisition for the Hosur Greenfield Airport is expected to affect several revenue villages including Mudali, Balavanapalli, Pethamudali and Adhavanapalli, among others.
He also listed villages such as Dasappalanatham, Karuppalli, Nandhimangalam, Soodakondapalli, Venkatesapuram, Midutheppalli, Mudali, Attur and Alanatham, along with several surrounding hamlets, which are likely to come under the acquisition zone.
“These fertile lands have protected farming families like ours for generations, and agriculture remains our only source of livelihood,” Ravikumar said.
While stating that farmers are willing to cooperate with the government for development, he urged the state to exclude fertile agricultural lands from large scale industrial projects such as the international airport, innovation corridor, SIPCOT industrial estates and SEZ developments that are not directly related to agriculture.
“We are united and determined in our stand. Even if it costs us our lives, we will not give up our farmlands,” he said, adding that the government should take a balanced and thoughtful decision that protects rural communities while pursuing development.
The farmers were detained by police when they attempted to submit their petitions DMK party head offices Anna arivalayam.