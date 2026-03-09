Krishnagiri farmers protest land acquisition for Hosur airport, other projects; detained in Chennai

The protesting farmers belong to the “Namathu Nilam Namadhe Vivasayigal Nala Sangam” (Our Land is Ours Farmers Welfare Association) and travelled to Chennai to highlight their concerns over the proposed acquisition of large tracts of farmland in Hosur taluk.

The farmers said the state government plans to acquire around 39,000 acres of fertile agricultural land in the Hosur region for major infrastructure and industrial projects. According to them, the move could directly affect the livelihoods of nearly 50,000 farming families who depend on these lands for agriculture.