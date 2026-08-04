Krishnagiri farmer trampled to death by elephant; villagers block road

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Krishnagiri, triggering a road blockade protest by villagers on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Anandan, a resident of Keezhpoonguruthi village near Kandikuppam, was also working as a priest at a local temple.
Police said Anandan had returned home late on Monday night after performing a special puja at the temple as part of the ‘Aadi Perukku’ festival celebrations. At night, a wild elephant entered the area near his shed. Awakened by the movement of the animal, Anandan came out to check, when the elephant attacked and trampled him. The animal also trampled one of the cows tied nearby, killing it.
Hearing Anandan’s cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the spot. However, by the time they arrived, the elephant had moved away towards the forest area. The villagers found Anandan dead with severe injuries.
Shocked by the incident, residents staged a road blockade on the Krishnagiri–Kuppam National Highway demanding action to prevent further human-animal conflicts.
Police and forest department personnel rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Following negotiations, the villagers withdrew their protest after three hours, at around 1 am. The police later recovered Anandan’s body and sent it for post-mortem.