Krishnagiri Collector distributes Rs 1.23L cheque on Chief Minister's Special Grievance Redressal meet

CHENNAI: Krishnagiri District Collector presented cheque worth Rs 1,23,500 to 17 individuals during the Chief Minister's Special Grievance Redressal meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, the collector ordered appropriate action to be taken on the 335 petitions received from the public, addressing various issues such as house site pattas, free sewing machines, laundry boxes, senior citizen welfare funds, women empowerment funds, road facilities, and electricity connection.

Under the Department of Arts and Culture, a total of Rs 1,23,500 was distributed among 17 beneficiaries.

The aid included Rs 75,000 for natural death assistance to three folk artists, Rs 25,000 in marriage assistance to five individuals, Rs 12,000 for technical education for two students, and Rs 4,000 for postgraduate education for one student.

Additionally, Rs 4,500 was allocated for 12th-grade educational support for three students, and Rs 3,000 was given to three students in 10th grade.

Various officials from the district were participated in the meeting.