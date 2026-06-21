Krishnagiri aspirant ends life; Salem girl drinks poison, hospitalised

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Hosur in Krishnagiri ended his life by suicide, depressed over the fear of failure in the examination.
The deceased C Vettrianandam was preparing for NEET from home over the last three years after passing out of class 12. “As he couldn’t succeed in his previous attempts, he prepared hard for the retest. However, due to fear of failure, Vettrianandam took the extreme step by hanging with a saree of his mother, while alone at home on Saturday,” police said.
His mother, who came home, was shocked to find him hanging. On receiving information, the Hudco police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Hosur Government Hospital.
Police recovered a suicide note, in which Vettrianandam claimed that he couldn’t sleep properly over the last month due to fear of NEET. “I am taking this wrong decision out of fear that I may not clear the exam this time, too,” he said in the note. With this, four students have so far ended their lives out of fear of the NEET re-test in the Western districts over the last week.
In another incident in Coonoor, in the Nilgiris, an 18-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison on Sunday morning, just before leaving for the NEET exam.
The family members rescued and admitted her to a private hospital in Coonoor, where she is under intensive treatment. The girl who underwent training in a private coaching centre in Salem resorted to the extreme step, fearing failure in the exam.