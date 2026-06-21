Krishnagiri aspirant ends life; Salem girl drinks poison, hospitalised

The deceased C Vettrianandam was preparing for NEET from home over the last three years after passing out of class 12. “As he couldn’t succeed in his previous attempts, he prepared hard for the retest. However, due to fear of failure, Vettrianandam took the extreme step by hanging with a saree of his mother, while alone at home on Saturday,” police said.

His mother, who came home, was shocked to find him hanging. On receiving information, the Hudco police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Hosur Government Hospital.