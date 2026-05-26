Krishna water expected to reach Tamil Nadu on May 28

However, the arrival was delayed because a large volume was drawn by Andhra farmers for irrigation.

An official in the Water Resources department said, "The Kandaleru-Poondi (KP) Canal, which brings Krishna water to Chennai, spans 152 km. On May 24, 1,900 cusecs were released from the Kandaleru reservoir, and it was drawn by the AP farmers for irrigation." Adding that, "Once those irrigation channels were closed, the water began flowing toward Tamil Nadu faster. We have requested Andhra to release more water. We are expecting 300 to 400 cusecs of water to reach the Poondi reservoir."