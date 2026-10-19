KR Periyakaruppan spat with Tamilarasi hits DMK rejig in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: A DMK reorganisation meeting in Manamadurai descended into a heated argument on Friday after former minister KR Periyakaruppan addressed former MLA A Tamilarasi in informal, allegedly disrespectful terms, prompting her to confront him and bringing the proceedings to an abrupt end.
The incident occurred during a consultative meeting to discuss the reorganisation of the DMK’s Manamadurai Assembly constituency in Sivaganga district. State youth wing deputy secretary Ilaiyaraja attended as an observer.
The meeting covered the reorganisation of the Manamadurai, Tiruppuvanam and Ilayangudi union units. While discussions on the first two units were completed in the morning, tensions erupted during the afternoon session on Ilayangudi.
During the discussion, Periyakaruppan referred to Tamilarsi in informal terms and, pointing to the faction of former MLA Mathiyarasan, asked whether its members were acting on her instructions.
The remarks drew an immediate objection from Tamilarsi, who confronted him.