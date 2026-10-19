KR Periyakaruppan spat with Tamilarasi hits DMK rejig in Sivaganga

The incident occurred during a consultative meeting to discuss the reorganisation of the DMK’s Manamadurai Assembly constituency in Sivaganga district. State youth wing deputy secretary Ilaiyaraja attended as an observer.

The meeting covered the reorganisation of the Manamadurai, Tiruppuvanam and Ilayangudi union units. While discussions on the first two units were completed in the morning, tensions erupted during the afternoon session on Ilayangudi.