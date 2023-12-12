KR Periyakaruppan holds review to distribute relief

CHENNAI: State cooperative minister K R Periyakaruppan on Tuesday held a detailed review meeting with the department in connection with the distribution of Rs 6,000 relief sum to the flood affected families in the district affected by Cyclone Michaung.

The meeting discussed the preparations to be made, mainly the security arrangements and training required for officials for distributing relief through ration shops.

A release issued by the state government said that the minister advised the officials to ensure proper delivery of the relief sum to the people in accordance with the guidelines and beneficiary list to be released by the government. Additional chief secretary of the state food department Dr K Gopal and registrar of cooperative societies Dr N Subbaiyan and other officials took part in the meeting.