KR Periakaruppan’s postal ballot plea not maintainable: ECI to Madras HC

The vacation bench of Justice Victoria Gowri and Justice N Senthilkumar reserved orders on a plea filed by DMK Candidate K.R. Periakaruppan alleging that a postal ballot belonging to the Sivaganga Tiruppattur constituency was mistakenly sent to the Tiruppattur constituency in near vellore district.

When the matter came up for hearing before the vacation bench, a counter affidavit was filed on behalf of the Election Commission of India by Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu. In the affidavit, she stated that the issue regarding the postal ballot was not raised during the counting process and had been brought up only after the election results were declared.