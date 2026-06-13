Tamil Nadu

Kozhikode Nipah case: Vigil up at Kanniyakumari border

Accordingly, vehicles arriving from Kerala are being stopped at the Kaliyakkavilai check-post, and passengers are being screened for symptoms such as fever and other related signs before being permitted to enter the State.
Kozhikode Nipah case
Tamil Nadu Health Department has intensified monitoring at the Kaliyakkavilai check-post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kanniyakumari district.
Updated on

KANNIYAKUMARI: With a Nipha case reported in Kozhikode, where a person is currently on ventilator support in the ICU at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has intensified monitoring at the Kaliyakkavilai check-post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kanniyakumari district.

Accordingly, vehicles arriving from Kerala are being stopped at the Kaliyakkavilai check-post, and passengers are being screened for symptoms such as fever and other related signs before being permitted to enter the State.

Kanniyakumari
Kozhikode Nipah case
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