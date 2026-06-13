Kozhikode Nipah case: Vigil up at Kanniyakumari border

KANNIYAKUMARI: With a Nipha case reported in Kozhikode, where a person is currently on ventilator support in the ICU at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has intensified monitoring at the Kaliyakkavilai check-post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kanniyakumari district.
Accordingly, vehicles arriving from Kerala are being stopped at the Kaliyakkavilai check-post, and passengers are being screened for symptoms such as fever and other related signs before being permitted to enter the State.