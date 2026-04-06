Kovilpatti: Match units to shut from April 12 over costs

The decision is expected to affect nearly 5 lakh workers, most of them women, engaged directly and indirectly in the industry across Kovilpatti, Sattur, Sivakasi, Sankarankovil, Thiruvengadam, Gudiyatham and Kaveripattinam.



Manufacturers said prices of key raw materials, including phosphorus, chlorate, wax, paper and cardboard, have increased significantly. They reported supply constraints, particularly for wax, cardboard and polythene, which were sourced from Iran.

Five lakh workers likely to be affected



They added that domestic suppliers have also raised prices citing the conflict. Wax prices have increased from about Rs 80 per kg in recent months to Rs 150 per kg. Polythene bag prices have risen to between Rs 60 and Rs 100 per kg depending on quality.