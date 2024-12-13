Kovilpatti boy's 'suspicious' death: 9 suspects held, police urge not to speculate

MADURAI: Thoothukudi Police have appealed not to make speculations of what allegedly happened to the 10-year-old boy, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

The boy identified as Karuppasamy went missing from his house at Gandhi Nagar in Kovilpatti on Monday. The next day, he was found lying on his terrace and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sundari, the victim’s mother, Kovilpatti West Police on Monday filed a ‘boy missing’ case and altered it to a case of ‘suspicious death’ on Tuesday.

Ten special teams under the supervision of SP Albert John were formed to crack the case.

So far, nine suspects have been inquired and 36 witnesses examined. The police are confident of nabbing the accused.