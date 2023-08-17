Kovilambakkam lake issue: NGT warns department secretaries of summon

CHENNAI: Noting that the state chief secretary is yet to comprise a committee to monitor implementation of waste management rules, restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies and others, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has warned the concerned officials of summons if they fail to reply.

The Tribunal directed the chief secretary to form the permanent committee by including department secretaries of municipal administration and water supply department, environment department, revenue department and others, on August 12, 2022.

While hearing a suo motu case on sewage inflow into Kovilambakkam lake in Chengalpattu district, the Tribunal noted, "Tribunal had directed the permanent committee to be constituted by the Chief Secretary To Government, State of Tamil Nadu comprising Secretaries at various levels of various departments. Even after a passage of one year, such a committee has not been constituted. Let a reply be filed in this regard, failing which, the matter will be viewed seriously, summoning the officials concerned to be present before this Tribunal."

Pointing out an earlier order pertaining to the same issue, the Tribunal recalled that it had instructed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to monitor the implementation of waste management rules.

"However, no report has been filed and no monitoring is done by the TNPCB. Let the TNPCB issue separate notices to the Block Development Officer – St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union and also to the Commissioner - Tambaram City Municipal Corporation in this regard," it observed.

Directing the TNPCB to immediately make an inspection of the areas concerned and file a report along with the photographs with latitude and longitude details of the area, the Tribunal posted the matter on September 4.