Kovai youth’s body brought home from UK

COIMBATORE: The body of a youth, who died mysteriously in Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK) last month, was flown down to Coimbatore and handed over to his family members on Thursday.

Jheevanth Sivakumar, 23 was pulled out of the Worcester and Birmingham canal at Selly Oak in a critical state in the early hours of 21 June.

Despite providing advanced life support by ambulance staff, the youth died on the spot. According to his friends, Sivakumar informed his friends of going to the library.

As he did not come to the room even after late into the night, they called him, but he didn’t respond and his mobile phone remained off. He was studying MSc at Aston University,

Shattered over his death, the family members sought the help of the Indian Embassy in the UK to bring the body of the youth to India.

His body was flown down to London and then to Coimbatore on Thursday.

The grieving members of family urged the state and central government to press upon the UK to investigate and find out the reason for his death.

His body was taken by road to their house in Thendral Nagar and later cremated at an electric crematorium in Perianaickenpalayam.