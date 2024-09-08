Kovai turns idol city as Hindu outfits place over 2,000 Vinayagars for immersion

COIMBATORE: It was Lord Vinayagar's different avatars everywhere in the city on Saturday as various Hindu outfits placed over 2,000 idols.

“Over 700 idols were placed in the city limits and 1,528 idols in rural limits. Security has been stepped up with a total of 2,900 police personnel to prevent any untoward incident,” police said.

The idols will be taken on procession from Monday for immersion in the Kurichi tank, Muthannakulam and Singanallur tank in the city limits, while those in rural areas will be immersed in water bodies located in their areas.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan is expected to participate in the procession and immersion of the nine-foot-high Vinayagar idol installed by Hindu Munnani at Muthannakulam on September 11. Indhu Makkal Katchi, Bharat Sena and other outfits had also installed idols in different parts of the district.

Meanwhile, tourists were enthralled to see captive elephants celebrating Vinayagar Chathurthi at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The 28 captive elephants were lined up after a refreshing bath in the Moyar River while an elephant named Krishna went around the Ganesha temple thrice ringing the bell holding it in its trunk and offering puja. The elephants were then treated to a range of fruits like oranges, apples, bananas, other nutritious food items, and sweet pongal.